‘Signed His Own Death Warrant!’ Russian State Propagandists Wildly Claim Tucker Could Be Killed For ‘Hot War’ Prediction

Tucker Carlson’s lengthy interview with comedian Adam Carolla this week was picked up by Russian state propagandists and has led to claims on Russian state TV that Carlson will soon be assassinated. Carlson has become a regular fixture on Russian state-controlled television, which replays his criticisms of President Joe Biden and U.S. support for Ukraine.

Carlson spoke to Carolla and pushed a litany of wild conspiracy theories from saying former President Barack Obama used to have gay sex and smoke crack too claiming denying evidence exists showing Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people.

While both those claims were undoubtedly welcome in the Kremlin, Carlson’s prediction that there will be a “hot war between the U.S. and Russia in the next year” and that Russia will likely prevail was the focus of Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on Thursday evening.

“Who says that? A dead man walking!” Solovyov told his audience, according to Russian media researcher Julia Davis.

Tucker Carlson's ridiculous claim that the U.S. is getting ready to start a war against Russia is a godsend for the desperate state TV propagandists, who have been trying to sell this stale agitprop for years.https://t.co/5m7XmLCt7b pic.twitter.com/w0toXYWvxV — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 1, 2023

“He sincerely believes that the next step after the accusations and the declaration of impeachment will be an assassination of Trump. But this man, who is currently the most popular English-speaking journalist, signed his own death warrant!” Solovyov added, referring to Carlson hyping fears of political violence targeting Donald Trump.

“They will not forgive him for the fact that he strives to interview our president and post the footage on a platform that has no censorship!” the Russian host continued, adding:

I can’t rule out that in the near future, as he is leaving Europe, there will either be an air crash or something will happen to the car in which he will be traveling, or he might eat something that he shouldn’t, maybe his heart will suddenly stop! If I were in his place, I would tell no one of my travel routes.

Davis points out that Solovyov’s “warnings sounded like something that might have been useful to someone like Prigozhin or numerous people who found themselves on the wrong side of Putin.”

Davis also explained that Solovyov was making his claims regarding Carlson in the context of Russia’s spin machine claiming, in a bizarre kind of projection, that paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was murdered by a foreign nation, not Vladimir Putin – whose leadership Prigozhin recently challenged.

Solovyov concluded by parroting Carlson’s prediction of war, “We are on the verge of a global hot war! It’s unavoidable because it benefits everyone! These are the end times! We should realize this.”

