WATCH: Insane Los Angeles Car Chase Lasts Over an Hour

An insane police chase took place in Los Angeles for more than an hour Friday before the suspect’s car, speeding through the city at up to 80 miles per hour, collided with another vehicle.

At one point, the car sped down the wrong side of the road before eventually hitting another car and driving away, and as the police chase went on, a civilian used his own vehicle to temporarily stop the speeding car — leading to the offending car’s wheel to fly off and eventually stop.

After coming to a stop, the driver and a passenger attempted to flee police on foot. They were quickly tackled and arrested.

Watch above via ABC7.

