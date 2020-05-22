Fox News’ Chris Wallace on Friday slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for his comments on The Breakfast Club.

“t was a really an inappropriate thing to say. You know, there are lots of ways of saying ‘my civil rights record is a lot stronger and longer than Donald Trump’s,’ but to say if you are voting for him and not for me — a white man telling a black man you’re not black — that’s just, you know, giving a lot of ammunition to his opponents in this campaign.”

He was referencing Biden’s comment in an interview Friday morning. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Wallace did add that he thinks many in the Trump camp are “frustrated” that as a result of Biden being “sequestered in his basement,” he isn’t making as many gaffes.

The Fox News Sunday anchor also said that at some point — while respecting social distancing guidelines and other precautions — Biden will need to “get out of his basement.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

