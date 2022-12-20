WATCH: Suspect Declares She ‘Didn’t Murder Anybody’ After Police Arrest Her for Breaking Into Robert De Niro NYC Home

While Robert De Niro was napping away in his $69,000-a-month Manhattan townhouse, a burglar broke in, looking to steal whatever Christmas presents the star of Raging Bull and Little Fockers keeps under his tree.

Fox News aired footage of the suspect being arrested and escorted outside of De Niro’s townhouse. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shanice Aviles, described by anchor Bill Hemmer as one of the top five thieves in Manhattan.

Aviles has a history of burglary arrests, including 17 in the last two years. She has a total of more than two dozen arrests. Fox News noted during their segment that her latest time being arrested was less than a week before the De Niro incident. She is now being held on $40,000 bail.

Despite her past arrests, Aviles insisted while being arrested that she was innocent, though the crime she insisted she didn’t commit out first was murder.

“I didn’t murder anybody!” she said multiple times as gathered press asked her about what happened.

The suspect appeared unaware De Niro owned the townhouse as when a spectator brought it up, she simply said, “I didn’t go into Robert De Niro’s house.”

Fox News also noted in their report that burglaries in New York City are up over 2021.

The 79-year-old De Niro told reporters after the break-in at his Upper East Side rental that he’s doing “good.”

“You can read about it in the paper,” he said at one point when asked about the attempted burglary.

Police revealed after the arrest that Aviles had allegedly also been playing with an iPad in the home and she tried entering other buildings before ending up in De Niro’s house.

“She was stealing Christmas presents,” a police official said.

