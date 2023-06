CNN’s town hall with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie, hosted by anchor Anderson Cooper, placed first in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic on Monday, beating both Fox News and MSNBC.

The town hall, which came the eve of former President Donald Trump’s indictment on federal criminal charges related to the documents case, drew 1.34 million total viewers and 239,000 in the demo.

Since the ouster of Tucker Carlson from Fox News, the highly-coveted 8 p.m. slot on the network has seen its ratings sink. On Friday, with Harris Faulkner guest-hosting, the hour landed in #41st in all of cable news, behind scores of CNN and MSNBC shows.

On Monday, Fox’s 8 p.m. hour – hosted this week by Brian Kilmeade – drew 217,000 in the demo, but placed first in total viewers, with 1.8 million overall.

As usual, Rachel Maddow gave MSNBC a big boost, pushing the network into first place in total viewers in prime time.

Here is a full breakdown of Monday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

766 CNN THIS MORNING:

256 MORNING JOE:

1055 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

43 MORNING IN AMERICA:

31 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1017 CNN THIS MORNING:

367 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

174 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1200 CNN THIS MORNING:

465 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1287 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

604 MORNING JOE:

1044 NATIONAL REPORT:

186 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1301 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

647 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

885 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

28 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1340 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

662 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

776 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1332 INSIDE POLITICS:

711 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

824 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

195 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1193 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

615 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

902 — NEWSNATION NOW:

24 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1026 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

637 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

223 — 3p STORY, THE:

1092 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

681 KATY TUR REPORTS:

1067 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

38 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1166 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

742 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1713 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

298 — 5p FIVE, THE:

2755 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

758 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

269 HILL, THE:

53 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

1869 SITUATION ROOM:

756 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1688 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

361 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

39 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

2320 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

887 REIDOUT:

1509 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

492 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

44 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

1800 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

1347 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1649 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

503 CUOMO:

185 9p HANNITY:

1968 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2652 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

307 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

145 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

1676 CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:

871 [9:36 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

2089 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

314 BANFIELD:

129 11p GUTFELD!:

1480 CNN TONIGHT:

518 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

1342 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

141 CUOMO:

77

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

95 CNN THIS MORNING:

53 MORNING JOE:

103 WENDY BELL COMMON SENSE:

4 MORNING IN AMERICA:

8 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

161 CNN THIS MORNING:

94 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

16 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

152 CNN THIS MORNING:

102 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

130 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

105 MORNING JOE:

106 NATIONAL REPORT:

9 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

136 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

104 ANA CABRERA REPORTS:

93 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

1 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

183 CNN NEWS CENTRAL:

110 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

88 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

161 INSIDE POLITICS:

128 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

96 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

10 — 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

147 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

103 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

87 — NEWSNATION NOW:

3 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

120 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

104 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

12 — 3p STORY, THE:

98 TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

100 KATY TUR REPORTS:

95 — NEWSNATION NOW W/ BERLIE:

5 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

120 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

96 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

158 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

20 — 5p FIVE, THE:

250 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

104 — CARL HIGBIE FRONTLINE:

17 HILL, THE:

6 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

197 SITUATION ROOM:

166 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

159 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

31 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:

6 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

242 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

180 REIDOUT:

163 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

9 8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:

217 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

239 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

178 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

55 CUOMO:

35 9p HANNITY:

261 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

282 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:

28 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

33 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

203 CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:

188 [9:36 PM-10:59 PM] LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

168 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

41 BANFIELD:

31 11p GUTFELD!:

179 CNN TONIGHT:

139 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

121 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

13 CUOMO:

12

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 651,000

Fox News: 1.34 million

MSNBC: 1.23 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 125,000

Fox News: 157,000

MSNBC: 125,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.12 million

Fox News: 1.81 million

MSNBC: 2.13 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 215,000

Fox News: 227,000

MSNBC: 209,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

