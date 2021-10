An exclusive town hall with President Joe Biden couldn’t help propel CNN past Fox News in the Thursday ratings — or even help it come close.

According to data from Nielsen, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity crushed the Anderson Cooper-moderated Biden town hall in both overall audience and the advertiser-coveted adults 25-54 demographic. Carlson took the top spot in both categories – with 3 million total viewers and 446,000 in the demo. Hannity placed second with 2.64 million overall, while The Five placed second in the demo with 442,000. The town hall finished behind every single Fox News program in the overall category with 1.28 million viewers. It finished eighth in the demo with 288,000 viewers.

Here is a full breakdown of Thursday cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1061 NEW DAY:

332 MORNING JOE:

730 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

29 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

13 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1395 NEW DAY:

356 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

123 MORNING IN AMERICA:

17 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1654 NEW DAY:

443 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1770 CNN NEWSROOM:

547 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

706 NATIONAL REPORT:

149 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1742 CNN NEWSROOM:

663 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

572 — JAG:

56 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1605 AT THIS HOUR:

676 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

562 — JAG:

97 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1623 INSIDE POLITICS:

662 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

656 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

130 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

195 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1569 CNN NEWSROOM:

557 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

232 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1506 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 KATY TUR REPORTS:

581 AMERICAN AGENDA:

134 BLUE BLOODS:

160 3p STORY, THE:

1421 CNN NEWSROOM:

758 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

606 — BLUE BLOODS:

226 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1494 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

813 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1341 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

190 BLUE BLOODS:

293 5p FIVE, THE:

2933 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

714 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

215 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

110 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2385 SITUATION ROOM:

673 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1209 SPICER & CO:

243 DONLON REPORT, THE:

60 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2250 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

800 REIDOUT:

1135 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

321 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

40 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3004 CNN PRES TOWN HALL:

1278 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1172 STINCHFIELD:

199 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

40 9p HANNITY:

2635 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

1914 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

174 NEWSNATION PRIME:

35 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2319 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

657 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1309 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

143 BANFIELD:

52 11p GUTFELD!:

1846 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

411 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

997 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

119 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

13

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

150 NEW DAY:

67 MORNING JOE:

73 DICK MORRIS DEMOCRACY:

2 MURDER, SHE WROTE:

1 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

208 NEW DAY:

84 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

8 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

288 NEW DAY:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

289 CNN NEWSROOM:

120 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

64 NATIONAL REPORT:

14 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

269 CNN NEWSROOM:

146 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

39 — JAG:

4 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

249 AT THIS HOUR:

139 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

68 — JAG:

6 12p OUTNUMBERED:

236 INSIDE POLITICS:

119 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

72 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

21 IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

5 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

106 — — IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT:

8 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

217 CNN NEWSROOM:

109 KATY TUR REPORTS:

50 AMERICAN AGENDA:

22 BLUE BLOODS:

12 3p STORY, THE:

209 CNN NEWSROOM:

154 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

60 — BLUE BLOODS:

30 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

203 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

167 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

125 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

24 BLUE BLOODS:

50 5p FIVE, THE:

442 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

145 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

31 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

25 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

372 SITUATION ROOM:

159 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

133 SPICER & CO:

38 DONLON REPORT, THE:

21 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

339 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

208 REIDOUT:

117 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

40 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

5 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

446 CNN PRES TOWN HALL:

288 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

121 STINCHFIELD:

38 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

1 9p HANNITY:

354 — RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

198 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

28 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

383 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

162 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

141 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

24 BANFIELD:

11 11p GUTFELD!:

355 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

107 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

104 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

18 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

CNN: 624,000

Fox News: 1.74 million

MSNBC: 879,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 137,000

Fox News: 270,000

MSNBC: 92,000

Here are the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 1.04 million

Fox News: 2.65 million

MSNBC: 1.46 million

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 234,000

Fox News: 394,000

MSNBC: 153,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com