Fox News once again heavily dominated in the cable news ratings in the third quarter of 2021.

In the past three months, Fox News — which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next month — averaged 1.4 million viewers in total day, and 227,000 in the key 25-54 viewer demographic. MSNBC took second overall with 747,000 total viewers and 95,000 in the demo. CNN came in third overall with 604,000 total viewers, but beat MSNBC in the demo with 131,000 viewers.

For primetime in particular Fox scored an average of 2.4 million viewers and 377,000 in the demo. MSNBC came second on both counts with 1.7 million viewers and 210,000 in the demo. CNN took third with 885,000 viewers overall and 205,000 in the demo.

Fox News’ primetime shows were among the most-watched of the quarter, starting with Tucker Carlson Tonight at 3.2 million total viewers and 549,000 in the demo. Hannity got 2.9 million viewers and 478,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle got 2.3 million viewers and 400,000 in the demo.

Over on MSNBC, The Rachel Maddow Show also averaged 2.3 million viewers, and 299,000 in the demo. Maddow more than doubled Cuomo Prime Time overall.

Q3 also saw the debut of Fox News’ late-night show Gutfeld!, which has easily won against CNN and MSNBC at 11 pm, and has even outpaced many of the late night shows.

Cuomo Prime Time was CNN’s highest-rated show of the quarter, but did not break a million viewers, scoring an average of 959,000 total viewers and 212,000 in the demo.

