Chomsky Calls Trump the ‘One Western Statesman’ With a ‘Sensible’ Plan for Resolving Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Noam Chomsky said earlier this week that former President Donald Trump is the “one Western statesman” who has laid out a “sensible” proposition to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In an in an interview with Thijmen Sprakel on Tuesday, Chomsky said that the proposed solution included “facilitating negotiations instead of undermining them and moving toward establishing some kind of accommodation in Europe…in which there are no military alliances but just mutual accommodation.”

“He didn’t say it, but it’s something like what George H.W. Bush — the first Bush, not the second — proposed in the early 90s, when after the collapse of the Soviet Union, proposed what they called a partnership for peace, which would be open for Europeans generally or Asians as well,” Chomsky continued, going on to stress that in his view, limiting NATO’s expansion and eliminating military alliances in Europe is key.

Trump has resisted condemning Vladimir Putin for his actions, and instead criticized NATO for “stand[ing] back” from the conflict.

“Emmanuel Macron in his initiatives trying to contact Putin suggested something similar,” Chomsky said, referencing the French president’s efforts to dissuade Russia’s president from further escalating his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“So going back to the one Western statesman — he didn’t mention all of this but he suggested something similar: move toward negotiations and diplomacy instead of escalating the war, try to see if you can bring about an accommodation which would be roughly along these lines,” Chomsky continued. “His name is Donald J. Trump.”

Chomsky added that Trump is not his “favorite person” and thinks “he’s the most dangerous person maybe in history.”

“But let’s tell the truth: he’s the one person who’s said it and it’s the right way out,” he said. “Others have said it too but not in high positions.”

