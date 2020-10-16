Yet another tell-all book from a former member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle has dropped. This time from Barbara Res, who spent 18 years as a top executive with Trump’s real estate development company, and she makes a number of shocking allegations about racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic comments the future president would routinely make in her presence.

Res’ book, titled “Tower of Lies,” will be released on October 20 and the Los Angeles Times was granted an early review.

According to Res, Trump is able to lie “so naturally” that “if you didn’t know the actual facts, he could slip something past you.” She also described him as someone who “surrounded himself with yes-men, blamed others for his own failures, never took responsibility, and always stole credit,” tactics she said he still employed from the White House.

Res’s book describes in detail a wide variety of bigoted and ugly comments she says she heard Trump say, like demanding that Res have a Black construction worker removed from a job site because he didn’t “want people to think that Trump Tower is being built by Black people,” or becoming angry at the sight of a young Black job applicant in the building lobby. “Barbara, I don’t want Black kids sitting in the lobby where people come to buy million-dollar apartments!” he reportedly said.

She also describes Trump boasting about hiring a German residential manager, because his heritage would make him “especially clean and orderly” — and then joking to some of his Jewish executives, “this guy still reminisces about the ovens, so you guys better watch out for him.”

Res rejects Trump’s self-characterization as a champion of women, citing his frequent graphic comments about women’s appearances and his sexual conquests — the likes of which the entire world witnessed when the Access Hollywood tape was released shortly before the 2016 election. She also claims Trump forced her to fire a woman after she became pregnant and banned her own secretary from big meetings because she didn’t look like a model.

Another little anecdote describes how Trump originally had his apartment in Trump Tower decorated in a “modern, minimalist fashion,” but then had it redone after visiting the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia — impressed by the gaudy decor favored by the tsars.

“That’s how it is today,” wrote Res, “lots of gold leaf and cherubs, wildly excessive, like a child’s version of how a rich person lives.”

Of course, the Trump campaign denounced the latest tome spilling the tea on their candidate. “This is transparently a disgruntled former employee packaging a bunch of lies in a book to make money,” said communications director Tim Murtaugh.

