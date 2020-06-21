Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has had a knack lately for getting his name in the press, which his book publishers should appreciate. Sunday, his name made the rounds across the headlines and twitter feeds again, as it was reported that Bolton was planning to vote for Democrat Joe Biden instead of his former boss President Donald Trump in November — and then several hours later, a correction: he won’t vote for Trump or Biden, and instead plans on casting a write-in vote.

The original story was published by The Daily Telegraph on Sunday afternoon, featuring an exclusive interview with Bolton about his time in the White House and upcoming book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.

Like other recent interviews, Bolton was scathing in his criticism of Trump, saying he “did not have the requisite competence to be president,” and “does not have a philosophical grounding or strategy.”

“He does not know the difference between the national interest of the U.S., and the interests of Donald Trump,” said Bolton. “There is confusion over the national interest and his personal interest, which is very dangerous for the country.”

In fact, Bolton went so far as to say that while he had voted for him in 2016, he would not be doing so again this year.

“Now, having seen this president up close,” he said. “I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

The Telegraph interpreted that comment, that he could not vote for Trump again, as meaning that Bolton would cast a vote for Biden.

Not so, said Bolton spokesperson Sarah Tinsley in a statement to Axios.

“This statement is incorrect. The Ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden,” said Tinsley. “He has consistently said in recent days he will be writing in the name of a conservative Republican. Let there be no doubt — he will not be voting for Trump or Biden.”

It is not known which specific conservative Republican might earn Bolton’s write-in vote.

The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

