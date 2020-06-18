Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump is not “fit for office” and doesn’t have “the competence to carry out the job.”

In a preview of his Sunday interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, was asked to elaborate on how his upcoming book portrays Trump as erratic, paranoid, uninformed and unable to distinguish between the country’s interests and his personal interests.

“I don’t think he’s fit for office, I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s re-election.”

Bolton elaborated further that Trump was “so focused on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside.” He pointed to Trump’s photo-op with Kim Jong Un at the Korean DMZ as an example, saying there was “little or no focus” on what that did to America’s bargaining position, but a lot of focus on how the press reacted.

The Room Where It Happened, Bolton’s upcoming memoir, is expected to provide numerous examples of Trump’s foreign policy blunders and transgressions that Bolton viewed as possibly impeachable. The Justice Department is trying to stop the book’s release by claiming it contains classified information, and the president is storming against his former national security adviser.

Watch above, via ABC.

