President Donald Trump falsely claimed during his Saturday night rally in Wisconsin that doctors and hospitals get more money if they report more Covid-19 deaths that are the result of co-morbidities.

“You know some countries, they report differently. If somebody’s sick with a heart problem, and they die of Covid, they say they died of a heart problem,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Waukesha, Wisconsin.” If somebody’s terminally ill with cancer, and they have Covid, we report them — and you know doctors get more money and hospitals get more money — think of this incentive.”

Wow — Trump pushes a baseless conspiracy theory that US coronavirus deaths are overcounted because “doctors get more money and hospitals get more money” if they say people died of Covid instead of other co-morbidities they might have pic.twitter.com/9ug2AjoZvA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2020

“So some countries do it differently,” Trump continued. “This country and their reporting systems are really not doing it right.”

“We’re going to start looking at things because they have things a little bit backwards.”

Over 220,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 since the initial outbreak, according to the Washington Post. The number of confirmed cases in the United States has exceeded 8.5 million.

