Trump Pans Nancy Pelosi’s 60 Minutes Interview: ‘Such a Puff Piece’

President Donald Trump did not exactly approve of Rep. Nancy Pelosi‘s interview on 60 Minutes.

In fact, he called it a “puff piece.”

“Such a ‘puff piece’ on Nancy Pelosi by @ 60minutes, yet her leadership has passed no meaningful Legislation,” Trump kvetched. “All they do is Investigate, as it turns out, crimes that they instigated & committed. The Mueller No Collusion decision wasn’t even discussed-and she was a disaster at W.H.”

Such a “puff piece” on Nancy Pelosi by @60minutes, yet her leadership has passed no meaningful Legislation. All they do is Investigate, as it turns out, crimes that they instigated & committed. The Mueller No Collusion decision wasn’t even discussed-and she was a disaster at W.H. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

During the interview, Pelosi said this about the Mueller report: “The Mueller report is about an attack on our elections by a foreign government. And we want to know about that. We wanna know about that in terms of being able to prevent it from happening again. So it’s bigger even than Donald Trump.”

Lesley Stahl also asked Pelosi, “Do you think that the attorney general is covering anything up?”

Pelosi replied, “I have no idea. I have no idea. He may be whitewashing, but I don’t know if he’s covering anything up. There’s no use having that discussion. All we need to do is see the Mueller report.”

The interview Trump dubbed a “puff piece” also made mention of the fact Pelosi is “keeping close tabs on at least six House committees investigating the president.”

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com