CBS News Scraps 60 Minutes Re-Run After Interviewee Named in Epstein Files

CBS News scrapped a 60 Minutes rerun set to air opposite the Super Bowl this Sunday that features a segment with longevity researcher Peter Attia after newly released documents linked him to Jeffrey Epstein.

The segment, first broadcast in October, had been scheduled to air again opposite the Super Bowl. Instead, CBS replaced it, according to The Guardian reporter Jeremy Barr, following the tranche of millions of Epstein-related records by the Department of Justice last Friday.

Attia was named a CBS News contributor just last week by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, but the interview, conducted by Norah O’Donnell, predates his formal relationship with the network. The segment is still available to watch on the 60 Minutes YouTube channel.

Attia’s name appears roughly 1,700 times across the files. Many of the emails date from the mid-2010s, after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, but before his 2019 arrest. Some exchanges contain medical discussions and others feature crude remarks.

Attia addressed the messages in a lengthy public apology posted to X, apologizing for emails to Epstein he described as “embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible.”

He said he met Epstein in 2014 and visited his Manhattan home several times, but denied any involvement in criminal activity.

“What I wrote in that email reads terribly, and I own that,” Attia added.

The following email is what I sent my team last night. I sent a similar version to my patients, also. *** You’ve put your trust, your credibility, and your hard work into what we have built together, and I take that responsibility seriously. You deserve a complete and honest… — Peter Attia (@PeterAttiaMD) February 2, 2026

Despite reporting on Monday that the network was expected to cut ties with Attia, CBS News has not commented on his status. Attia did step down as chief science officer at David Protein, however, a snack bar company he invested in.

