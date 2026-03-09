<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Megyn Kelly accused 60 Minutes of making “deceptive edits” to its Pete Hegseth interview so that it could “rehabilitate” Israel’s role in the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with Kelly arguing the network knowingly misled viewers because of CBS News boss Bari Weiss’s strong “Pro-Israel” stance.

Kelly ripped CBS and Weiss in a review of Hegseth’s interview on Monday morning.

“What kind of f*cking b*llshit is this? Honestly,” Kelly fumed at one point.

She criticized CBS for swapping in a voiceover that mentioned Israel before one of Hegseth’s answers that aired on TV. Kelly said her team went back and reviewed the full interview — which CBS now posts online following President Donald Trump’s lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris — and found Hegseth was not responding to a question about Israel.

The voiceover said: “Some normally enthusiastic supporters of the president have criticized him, suggesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled the U.S. into a war that, to their minds, did not put American interests first.”

Hegseth was then seen on TV saying, “All I know is I’m in the room every day and I see how President Trump operates and what he’s putting first and it’s America, Americans, and American interests.”

Kelly then showed footage of the actual question correspondent Major Garrett asked beforehand, which was: “You mentioned America First, some who identify with that movement — Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene — have said from their perspective this isn’t an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?”

Kelly ripped that edit on Monday.

“There was nothing, nothing about Netanyahu and nothing about Israel in the Q or the A. Only CBS decided to style it in that fashion,” Kelly said.

She continued:

Here’s the thing, they do not give a sh*t about misleading you over at CBS — the old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand new agenda. The left will tell you it’s pro-MAGA — it’s not pro-MAGA, trust me. Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news, it is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is Pro-Israel. Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel.

CBS did not immediately respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

Garrett’s edited-out question referred to Kelly and Carlson criticizing Operation Epic Fury last week.

Carlson called the strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “absolutely disgusting and evil,” while Kelly said it was “Israel’s war.” President Trump criticized both in return, saying Kelly should “study her history book a little bit.” He also booted Carlson from his Make America Great Again movement.

Trump was asked by ABC’s Rachel Scott if Israel “forced” the U.S. into striking Iran last week. The president said that claim was bogus and that, “If anything, I might’ve forced Israel’s hand.”

Watch Kelly above via YouTube.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!