Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the administration’s newly announced U.S. economic sanctions on the Persian Gulf state “outrageous and idiotic” and adding that the White House is “afflicted with mental retardation.”

AP Reports:

Rouhani added, “The White House is afflicted by mental retardation and does not know what to do.”

The term “retardation” as a means to describe developmental delay or Down’s Syndrome is often frowned upon in the United States, but such language awareness does not appear to have reached some in Tehran.

Tension in the U.S.-Iranian relationship has escalated of late after the Iranians reportedly downed an unmanned American drone, to which President Trump approved, then scuttled, a retaliatory attack that would have reportedly taken an estimated 150 Iranian lives.

(Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

