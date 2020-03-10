After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he was anointed the presumptive 2020 nominee by pundits and political activists alike.

One week after he won 10 states on Super Tuesday, Biden was cruising to several more resounding victories over his last remaining rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan. Biden’s apparent double-digit win in Michigan was most notable because that was the state where Sanders mounted a stunning comeback victory in 2016, which propelled him to stay in the primary fight up until June.

Though his delegate lead over Sanders will likely remain less than 200 after Super Tuesday 2.0, the electoral map gets increasingly tough for Sanders, prompting many online observers to call the 2020 Democratic race for the former vice president.

The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and @prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November. I hope others will join us in the fight. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 11, 2020

Biden won Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri tonight. That’s ballgame, y’all. Tip your servers. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 11, 2020

Biden wins Michigan. If Dandy Don were alive, he’d surely be singing “Turn our the lights, the party’s over”. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 11, 2020

And that, my friends, is pretty much all she wrote. https://t.co/xayT6Nyfpo — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) March 11, 2020

17 days ago I said the Democrats had 11 days to stop Bernie. Tonight, barring an unfathomable reversal, Joe Biden is the Dem nominee with wins in MI, MO, MS. Democrats did what Republicans couldn’t because they are better at this. My latest -> https://t.co/qjv31OMrsR — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 11, 2020

Biden was not my first, second, or… look point is he was not my choice. But he’s going to be our nominee and we have to beat Trump. There’s a great debate to be had about the agenda if we win. But first we have to win: the WH, the Senate and statehouses with 2020 redistricting. — Adam Jentleson 🎈 (@AJentleson) March 11, 2020

This goose is cooked. A state like Michigan was the political equivalent of @BernieSanders’ raison detre => https://t.co/txo41N6t5m — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) March 11, 2020

It’s over. Biden will win Michigan easily. Already won Mississippi, Missouri…. Dem race is done. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 11, 2020

Biden is going to win Michigan. This primary race is over. Biden is the nominee. It’s over. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 11, 2020

Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. It’s time for the Party to come together and focus on beating Donald Trump. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) March 11, 2020

Folks, Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. He certainly wasn’t my first choice, but voters have decided, and overwhelmingly coalesced around his candidacy to take down Donald Trump. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 11, 2020

CNN projects Biden wins #Michigan. There’s basically no chance that Sanders can become the nominee. Biden will be the Democratic candidate against Trump in November.

Will we be calling him #PresidentBiden next year? — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) March 11, 2020

Joe Biden’s the nominee, folks. Not a joke. https://t.co/4bSMsU342e — Ian Sams (@IanSams) March 11, 2020

Given the wide demographic scope of Joe Biden’s wins tonight – especially in Michigan – this thing is over. Time for Bernie to do the right thing. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) March 11, 2020

Before the #MichiganPrimary Bernie Sanders’ argument for the nomination was already hanging by a thread. After Biden has won Michigan (which Hillary lost to Sanders) that thread has been cut. Barring a medical emergency, Joe Biden will be the Democratic Presidential Nominee. https://t.co/cIDxd8nCXH — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 11, 2020

Joe Biden wins Michigan, adding his 3rd state of the night. My guess is Bernie wins WA, but who knows. Either way, I imagine one more debate (Phoenix) and another trouncing next Tuesday. The race is effectively over. It will be Trump vs Biden in November. — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) March 11, 2020

And Biden’s key endorser in the South Carolina primary made no bones about wanting a swift end to the primary to prevent any further intra-party political damage being inflicted on the potential Democratic nominee.

Rep. Clyburn on NPR just now: “I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination… If the night ends the way it has begun” it’s time to “shut this primary down,” meaning the DNC should “step in” and cancel future debates. — Miles Parks (@MilesParks) March 11, 2020

