Twitter Anoints Joe Biden the 2020 Democratic Nominee After Key Michigan Win: ‘That’s Ballgame, Y’all’

By Reed RichardsonMar 10th, 2020, 10:01 pm
Joe Biden

Photo credit: Ethan Miller, Getty Images

After Joe Biden’s strong Democratic primary victory in the key battleground state of Michigan, he was anointed the presumptive 2020 nominee by pundits and political activists alike.

One week after he won 10 states on Super Tuesday, Biden was cruising to several more resounding victories over his last remaining rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, in Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan. Biden’s apparent double-digit win in Michigan was most notable because that was the state where Sanders mounted a stunning comeback victory in 2016, which propelled him to stay in the primary fight up until June.

Though his delegate lead over Sanders will likely remain less than 200 after Super Tuesday 2.0, the electoral map gets increasingly tough for Sanders, prompting many online observers to call the 2020 Democratic race for the former vice president.

And Biden’s key endorser in the South Carolina primary made no bones about wanting a swift end to the primary to prevent any further intra-party political damage being inflicted on the potential Democratic nominee.

