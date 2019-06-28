comScore

Andrew Yang’s Claim His Mic Was Cut Off During Debate Gets Shut Down By NBC News

By Connor MannionJun 28th, 2019, 1:53 pm

NBC News shot down 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s claim that his microphone was turned off at some points during the Thursday debate.

Yang, a tech entrepreneur, only got about 3 minutes of speaking time during the two hour debate airing on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Yang told supporters at a post-debate event that, “I just started talking, being like, ‘Hey, I want to add something there,’ and my mic was, like, not on.”

Yang also said in a tweet that his microphone was turned off when he was not speaking.

“It’s like, I was talking but nothing was happening,” Yang continued.

NBC strenuously denied Yang’s claim. “At no point during the debate was any candidate’s microphone turned off or muted,” the network said in a statement to Mediaite.

Despite not having much of a chance to speak on Thursday, Yang stands a decent chance of making the next debate. He has told reporters he is likely to hit the 130,000 individual donors marker required for the third debate, as he has already reached 128,000 donors earlier this week.

