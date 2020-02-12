comScore

Bernie Who? Twitter Mocks ‘Mindbogglingly Dumb’ Takes That Downplay Sanders’ NH Primary Victory

By Colby HallFeb 12th, 2020, 7:14 am

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire Democratic primary Tuesday night, a state he won handily four years ago in defeating Hillary Clinton. The Vermont Independent Senator took first place in the Granite State, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, with Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Perhaps because Sanders was such a heavy favorite coming into the first primary, many in the media have opted to lead their stories with the surprising results that Mayor Pete did so well or the “Klobucharge” storyline. This approach has only reaffirmed a seemingly angry base of Bernie supporters convinced that their candidate is a victim of biased or unfair coverage from the establishment press.

Take for example the New York Times Jeremy Peters, who exemplifies what is drawing the Bernie Bro ire with the following assertion that “under any normal standard of assessing the Democratic race, Pete would be called a frontrunner.” Peters Tweeted:

Trip Gabriel got in the act, as did Reuters:

These claims resonated on Twitter but not in the way that it was intended, drawing ridicule, mockery from numerous blue-checked accounts. To wit:

 

The race now moves on to the Nevada caucuses, then the South Carolina primary, followed by Super Tuesday.

