Bernie Sanders Says Trump Must Be ‘Neutered’ Amid ‘Soaring Gas Prices’ and War

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told MS NOW host Chris Hayes that President Donald Trump and his people are in a “panic” over gas prices and the war in Iran, and that will help Democrats “make sure that Trump is neutered in 2026.”

Sanders was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, during which Hayes asked him about legislation aimed at reining in the war. The senator said he believed the administration is vulnerable because of out-of-control spending, gas prices, and disapproval of the war:

HAYES: You, as I mentioned, there were three resolutions introduced today to try to force votes that would restrain the war both in terms of the U.S. war in Iran, arm sales to Israel as well. What are those resolutions? And is there any hope of success as the war — were the war to drag on?

SANDERS: Is there hope of success? I would like to think so. I wouldn’t bet the farm on it. You got a lot of people here in Congress who are under the thumb of AIPAC and other special interests. The bottom line is that to give another 20,000 bombs to a country which committed genocide in Gaza happens to be among many other things. Forget the moral issue. It happens to be in violation of American law.

You don’t sell arms according to American law to countries that violate international law and human rights. Clearly, Israel has done that. Israel talked, Netanyahu, who for 40 years has wanted a war with Iran finally got a president to go along with them, started this war.

And it’s not only the horror that’s taking place in Iran right now. Something like 15 percent, a million people, in Lebanon have been displaced. Israel is moving aggressively in the West Bank killing people, displacing people, making the idea of a two-state solution virtually impossible. Why anybody in their right minds would want to continue funding Israel is beyond me.

HAYES: It’s not just, of course, funding Israel which is a partner in this war. And I should note the International Court of Justice has allowed for that international law case of accusing them of genocide to go forward though there has not been a determination on that. But there’s also, of course, the U.S. spending. The word today that it’s going to be $200 billion, $200 billion war supplemental request coming from the White House to the Senate.

I got to say, and maybe I’m a cockeyed optimist. I think that’s going to be a tough vote for them to win, but maybe I’m crazy.

SANDERS: Look, this is, Chris, on top of a $1 trillion appropriation. They want another $200 billion. You got people all over this country, 20 percent of households spending 50 percent of their income on housing. People can’t afford health care. People can’t afford childcare. And this guy, in addition to giving tax breaks to billionaires, now wants to spend another $200 billion on a war that should never have been fought.

So, I think, you know, clearly, I think the Trump people are in a bit of panic. They’re losing ground. Gas prices are soaring. There is massive discontent against this war. It’s got to end and we got to make sure that Trump is neutered in 2026.