As Beto O’Rourke defended his call to take people’s AR-15s on Meet the Press this morning, he dismissed questions about Joe Biden’s fitness for office as just unimportant.

“Is the debate about Vice President Biden and the concern about his fitness to take the fight to President Trump,” Todd asked, “is it a legitimate debate, and do you have concerns.”

“Oh, no, I could care less about that, to be honest with you,” O’Rourke responded. “Who the hell cares, right?”

He talked about issues like health care and the need to address climate change and border policy, saying, “The last thing I care about is Joe Biden’s age or some intra-party fight between candidates up on that stage.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

