2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke contended the mass shooting in his home of El Paso, Texas woke him up to the “consequence and cost of Donald Trump.”

O’Rourke was appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, where Chuck Todd asked about his recent campaign relaunch following the mass shooting in El Paso that left over 20 people dead.

“You’ve acknowledged you feel as if you hadn’t been talking about the issue that you think you should be talking about more, and that’s President Trump. Explain what you weren’t doing before that you think you’ll be doing better now,” Todd said.

“I talked about how dangerous President Trump’s open racism is,” O’Rourke said. “But it wasn’t until someone inspired by Donald Trump drove more than 600 miles to my hometown and killed 22 people in my community with a weapon of war, an AK-47 that he had no business owning, that no American should own unless they’re on a battlefield engaged with the enemy.”

“It wasn’t until that moment that I truly understood how critical this moment is and the real consequence and cost of Donald Trump,” he continued. “This moment will define us one way or another. And if we do not wake up to it, I am convinced that we’ll lose America, this country, in our sleep. And we cannot allow that to happen.”

Watch above, via NBC News.

