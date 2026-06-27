Iran Launches Drone Blitz After Overnight US Strikes, Amid New Trump Threat

Iran unleashed a drone attack on U.S. targets inside neighboring Bahrain Saturday, while a ship took fire in the Strait of Hormuz — testing the shaky ceasefire as President Donald Trump called Iran “foolish” for lashing out.

The escalating hostilities came just two weeks after the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict, which has been raging for four months.

The Iranian drone blitz appeared to target the U.S. Navy’s regional headquarters and the Navy’s 5th Fleet, which are based in Bahrain.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it had hit targets linked to US forces after American strikes along its southern coast.

Officials in Bahrain quickly condemned the incident, calling it a “flagrant violation” of the peace deal:

“While the Ministry condemns this heinous aggression, it affirms that the Iranian regime’s continued attacks, at a time when regional and international efforts are moving towards de-escalation, place the sole responsibility on Tehran for undermining peace efforts, and reveals an approach based on destabilizing security, exporting chaos, and undermining regional stability.”

Meanwhile, British officials reported a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile Saturday, damaging the vessel’s bridge. No crew members were hurt and the incident was under investigation, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group.

The Saturday incidents came after Trump slammed Iran Friday for targeting ships in the Strait and putting the ceasefire agreement in jeopardy.

“Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social.

The president told reporters in the Oval Office, “You will find out” when asked if there would be consequences for an Iranian attack Thursday on a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel trying to exit the Strait.

US forces then unleashed strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage locations, as well as coastal radar sites, according to US Central Command, which released a grainy video showing the strikes.

The flaring attacks prompted an ominous warning from Vice President J.D. Vance warned on X that “violence will be met with violence.”

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