Biden Makes Appeal to Bring Nation Together Amid Tight Election: ‘We Have to Stop Treating Our Opponents as Enemies’

Joe Biden made an appeal to bring the nation together after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory in several states on Wednesday. In an address to supporters in Delaware, the former Vice President said, “we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies.”

“Once this election is finalized and behind us, it’ll time for us to do what we have always done as Americans,” Biden said. “To put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respecting care for one another.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump falsely told supporters that “we did win this election.” Later in the afternoon, members of his campaign also claimed that they won Pennsylvania, despite a little under a million votes being counted in the state without a clear winner.

In his address to supporters in Delaware on Wednesday morning, Biden said, “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won, but I’m here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies,” Biden continued. “We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything they can tear us apart. So let me be clear: we are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president. The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution.”

“We, the people, will not be silenced,” Biden concluded. “We, the people, will not be bullied. We, the people, will not surrender. My friends, I’m confident we’ll emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people, for our democracy, for America. And there will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America.

Watch above, via CNN.

