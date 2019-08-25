Bill Weld Says He’s ‘Thrilled’ Joe Walsh, Possibly Mark Sanford Joining Republican Primary

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said on Meet the Press that he is “thrilled” he may have competition in his long-shot bid to unseat President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primary.

Weld mentioned conservative radio host and former congressman Joe Walsh, who announced his campaign Sunday on ABC’s This Week, and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who is reportedly strongly considering his own campaign.

“I’m thrilled about Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford getting in, I think it’s terrific,” Weld told anchor Chuck Todd. “We’d have a more robust conversation and who knows, the networks might even cover Republican primary debates. They can ill-afford to say cover only Democrats.”

Weld also said he hopes more candidates join the 2020 Republican primary. “It can only contribute to more robust dialogue and that will be good for the country. We need assemble rational people.”

Weld also said he believed if Trump was elected to a second-term, he would use it to settle scores with his political foes.

“Mr. Trump is going to pay back all his enemies,” Weld said. “Pay back for what? It’s another example of his extreme malignant narcissism. He’s only happy when others are losing. He makes sure his vendors get paid 5 and 10 cents on a dollar while his rich banker friends walk off with hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Weld, who ran on the Libertarian ticket in the 2016 election as a candidate for vice president, was the first to announce a primary challenge against Trump.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

