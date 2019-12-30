Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan

Michael Bloomberg is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a proposal for a White House open office plan.

Yes, really.

As president, I'll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team. I’ll use the Oval Office for some official functions – never for tweeting – but the rest of the time, I’ll be where a leader should be: with the team. https://t.co/zIU3ZL5uIv pic.twitter.com/jLwWKJCmxw — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 30, 2019

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” he tweeted tonight.

Bloomberg immediately received a lot of mockery on social media, including on the idea this is something voters would really care about:

"Now we're entering the East Room — where the bodies of Lincoln and FDR lay in repose, where LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act and Reagan signed the INF Treaty with Gorbachev, where Obama announced the death of Bin Laden, and where Todd now runs the West Wing March Madness pool." pic.twitter.com/jBTGv4qMzp — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 30, 2019

open office White House floor plan feels like a Veep plot https://t.co/p8nXd6gVgs — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) December 30, 2019

What Bloomberg should do is have a livestream of the hundreds of millions dollars he is setting on fire to hit 5% in the Democratic polling average. Seriously – how does he think it's a good idea to have a team of high level people with their screens in the open for all to see? https://t.co/EJIZvFu87W — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 30, 2019

It's actually fine for the President of the United States not to work in a cubicle. Talk about something real. https://t.co/lswJxbTR2p — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 30, 2019

Has the fire marshal approved this? https://t.co/eUutQlUZ8x — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 30, 2019

I so, so, so very much hate this campaign. https://t.co/5oT2cB6bfu — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 30, 2019

This looks like a newsroom. It looks awful. https://t.co/z4KksHzbv0 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) December 30, 2019

Managers are the only people who love open-office plans. https://t.co/th6trMZ8gB — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) December 30, 2019

executive orders via slack, let's fucking GO — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) December 30, 2019

What is Bloomberg’s plan to deal with the sound of coworkers eating tho https://t.co/3dAF3aqsAa — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) December 30, 2019

The WeWork Wing https://t.co/lNg4vxPF9Q — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) December 30, 2019

