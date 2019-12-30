comScore

Bloomberg Mocked Over Proposal for a White House Open Office Plan

By Josh FeldmanDec 30th, 2019, 6:53 pm

Michael Bloomberg is still in the Democratic primary race, and with 2020 upon us, he shared a proposal for a White House open office plan.

Yes, really.

“As president, I’ll turn the East Room into an open office plan, where I’ll sit with our team,” he tweeted tonight.

Bloomberg immediately received a lot of mockery on social media, including on the idea this is something voters would really care about:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: