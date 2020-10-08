CNN political analyst blasted Vice President Mike Pence’s “infuriating” interruptions, condescension, and disregard toward both Sen. Kamala Harris and moderator Susan Page at the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

In a network post-debate panel, host Anderson Cooper turned to Never Trump Republican S.E. Cupp for her reaction to the 2020 VP forum. And she minced no words in expressing her disdain and discomfort at Pence’s conduct.

“Let me just start by saying I know Mike Pence. I’ve met Mike Pence. I’ve interviewed Mike Pence. And at one time, I found him very impressive,” she prefaced. “Tonight, he made my skin crawl.”

“I think [he] showed that you can be insulting, without using insults,” she said before elaborating on a criticism others leveled at Pence’s debate performance as well. “You know, the constant interruptions, the mansplaining, the condescending to both of the women on that stage tonight. And to not answering questions, the gas lighting, I found infuriating.”

“If you are looking for the reasons why white, suburban women have been leaving the Republican Party, in droves, yes, it’s the chaos, the confusion, the incompetence, the corruption. It’s also the tone,” she continued. “And Mike Pence and Donald Trump have very different styles. But I found his dismissiveness and disrespect tonight very much cut from the same cloth and I think suburban white women who were watching probably heard it the same.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

