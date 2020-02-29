BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, his first win of the 2020 election cycle.

Biden had fared poorly in both Iowa and New Hampshire, and just last week eked out a second place finish in Nevada. There had been a lot of discussion about Biden’s campaign flailing with no sign of recovery.

South Carolina could potentially mark a comeback moment. Congressman James Clyburn — an influential SC Democrat who threw his support behind Biden — said today if South Carolina reshapes the race with a Biden victory there should be some immediate campaign “retooling.”

The next big test for the Democratic race is just three days from now on Super Tuesday, when 14 states — including California, Texas, and Massachusetts — will get to decide.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]