Glenn Beck at CPAC: The Bernie Sanders Revolution Will Lead to ‘Another Holocaust’

Conservative pundit Glenn Beck said at CPAC Saturday that the “revolution” of Bernie Sanders will end in “another Holocaust.”

“You can tell by the people he surrounds himself with,” Beck said of Sanders, who is Jewish, in a clip flagged by Media Matters. “Have you looked at that? The self-proclaimed communist. The founders and leaders of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Occupy Wall Street. Yes, the modern versions of the Weather Underground terrorist organization are all on his campaign staff.”

“These are not grassroot groups of Democrats, they are Marxist revolutionaries who believe in nothing short of the complete overthrow of the United States and destruction of the Constitution and the free market system,” he said.

Beck — who as one reporter pointed out “invented the big lie of George Soros as teenage agent of the Nazis” — proceeded to lament the use of the term “Bernie bros” to describe Sanders supporters:

“And, please, let us stop calling them Bernie bros. Because they are not my brother. They are not something that is funny. They are Bernie Bolsheviks. They are Bernie Brownshirts. That’s what they are. And their revolution will result in death and misery. Another Holodomor. Or another Holocaust. Or whatever we call the next great socialist atrocity.”

Watch below, via Media Matters:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]