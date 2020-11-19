The two Republicans on the Wayne County (Mich.) Board of Canvassers now want to “rescind” their vote to certify the 2020 election results in their county, releasing an affidavit late on Wednesday night that seeks to double back on their flip-flop from just one day earlier.

On Tuesday night, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann initially voted against certification, deadlocking the county board in a 2 – 2 tie, which would’ve pushed the vote certification up to a state board for review. The shocking move ignited a fierce, public backlash and over the course of a three-hour public meeting, the pair ultimately changed their minds, endorsing a second, unanimous vote validating the vote, which included hundreds of thousands of votes for President-elect Joe Biden from majority African-American Detroit.

But almost exactly 24 hours later, Palmer disputed the promises she was told she received from one of her Democratic canvass board colleagues. She claims that, contrary to what she was told on Tuesday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has not pledged to conduct a audit of the county’s votes to clear up the minor clerical errors found.

“As a result of theses fact, I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections,” the signed affidavit read. “I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.”

“The Wayne County election had serious flaws which deserve investigation. I conintue to ask for information to assist Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately. Despite repeated requests, I have not received the requisite information and believed an additional 10 days of canvas by the State Board of Canvassers will help provide the information necessary.”

It’s not clear if this affidavit will have any effect on a certification vote that has been closed and registered with the state. At least one report cited the canvass board’s Democratic vice chair saying the vote was final since, earlier on Wednesday, the state finished its full certification of the 2020 vote in all 83 counties.

During the canvass board’s debate about certification on Tuesday, Palmer at one point floated the idea of certifying all of the county’s (mostly-white) suburbs but not that of majority-Black Detroit. This, despite the fact that the suburb of Livonia had a similar number of vote tally discrepancies as the city of Detroit.

Palmer’s comment prompted Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to accuse her and Hartmann of targeting African-American voters for disenfranchisement in an attempt to throw the state to President Donald Trump.

