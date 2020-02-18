During a Las Vegas CNN town hall, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg fired off a zinger aimed directly at the White House when asked how he would deal with potential “family values” attacks against his marriage with his husband, Chasten.

At one point, Buttigieg was asked by a sympathetic voter how he would deal with attacks on his homosexuality. CNN moderator Erin Burnett then followed up, noting that Rush Limbaugh mocked the idea of a “gay guy” becoming president and that, on Tuesday, the right-wing radio host claimed that President Donald Trump subsequently told him to “never apologize” for homophobic comments.

“Publicly Trump says he would not have a problem supporting a gay candidate? Do you take him at his word?” Burnett asked.

“Not if he’s sending out his supporters to talk in this way. The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh… or Donald Trump… lecturing anybody on family values…” Buttigieg added, scowling as he pronounced each of their names. Then, after a well-timed pause to allow the audience to applaud at the absurdity, he lowered the boom on the president: “I’m sorry, but one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse.”

As a smiling, tight-lipped Burnett tried mightily not to laugh, the town hall audience erupted in cheers.

“So they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values, I’m ready,” Buttigieg confidently added.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

