Rush Limbaugh claimed that President Donald Trump recently called him and advised him to “never apologize” for his disparaging comments about Pete Buttigieg being gay.

Critics accused Limbaugh of homophobia last week after the conservative radio host suggested that Buttigieg’s homosexuality will be a liability in the 2020 election because “Mr. Man Donald Trump” will “have fun” contrasting himself with the “37-year-old gay guy.” The outrage came shortly after Trump bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Limbaugh at the State of the Union after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

On Sunday, Buttigieg responded to Limbaugh’s comments by saying “I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.” Limbaugh reacted to that on Monday by saying “he’s on the map because of me. At no time have I lectured Mayor Pete.”

That’s when Limbaugh said that the president gave him a call:

“I have got the White House private number in my phone, so when the White House calls, it says there on my phone. it’s uncanny. He calls when I am moments away from commencing a medical procedure. And I had to tell doctors, ‘You’ve got to give me a half-hour, the president’s calling.’ ‘OK, we’ll wait a half-hour.’ Then I told the White House, ‘Look, I’ve got a medical procedure in 10 minutes. Can you have the president call me back in 35?’ And they did. So, he called back, and he said ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don’t ever.’ I said for I said, ‘For what?’ Well, I had no idea this thing had even bubbled up.”

Limbaugh went on to bash the media, and to say the real reason for the outrage is because “they think a lot of people didn’t know that [Buttigieg] is gay,” and he “revealed” it.

“I think that’s what they’re really mad about, that I even mentioned it,” Limbaugh said. He also figured that this was how critics decided to hit back at him for getting the Medal of Freedom.

Listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

[H/T Media Matters]

