Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered a frank assessment of the challenges facing President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden at Thursday’s debate, saying that he felt that Trump had “come to the conclusion that a different strategy needs to be undertaken tonight.”

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Christie what he was expecting from the candidates at the debate, and if he thought that Trump had “hurt himself last time.”

“I think he’s come to the conclusion that a different strategy needs to be undertaken tonight,” said Christie, also expressing confidence that the president would take a different approach from the last debate, which made headlines for its contentious nature, full of interruptions and insults, the majority of which were judged to have come from Trump.

Christie added that Trump was a “very, very known quantity” for voters. “They know who he is. What they don’t know is what he would do with four more years, and he needs to address that tonight.”

Regarding Biden, Christie said he was “still a bit of an unknown quantity,” so his challenge was defining himself more for the voters, something that had been made more difficult due to the affect of the coronavirus pandemic on the campaign trail.

“Tonight, he’s gotta decide, how does he deal with that?” Christie continued. “Does he continue to kinda stay in punt formation, and just try to punt the ball and run out the clock, or does he try to be more assertive tonight?”

“It should be a very interesting evening,” concluded Christie — a prediction that is the most likely to prove true. Watch the livestream here at Mediaite, starting at 9:00 pm EDT.

Watch the video above, via ABC News.

