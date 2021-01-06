comScore

CNN Called Out for Reporting Democrats Chances ‘Bleak’ While Other Analysts Project Victories: It’s Like They’re on an ‘Alternate Planet’

By Joe DePaoloJan 6th, 2021, 12:17 am

If you’ve followed CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday night, your perspective on the Georgia runoffs is very different than that of observers who have tracked other outlets.

The network is coming under fire on Twitter for having a much more grim prognosis than others for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. While some have gone so far as to already declare Warnock a winner (no network has yet made that projection as of press time), and other forecasts show Ossoff as a near-lock, CNN has portrayed the contests to be much more of a coin flip.

Part of the difficulty for CNN was due to a reporting error. The network reported a local official in the Democratic stronghold of DeKalb county stating there were 117,000 votes outstanding prior to 11 p.m. ET when, in actuality, there were 171,000. That difference would have made matters much more difficult for the Democrats, and given Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) a much better chance.

“It’s getting bleak if you’re a Democrat,” top CNN election analyst John King said at 10:54 ET.

CNN quickly corrected the error — with leading Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling telling the network that, indeed, 171,000 DeKalb votes were still in play. But even after those numbers were clarified, King, anchor Wolf Blitzer, and others on CNN continued to portray the races as, more or less, 50-50 contests.

King expressed shock after a large number of the outstanding votes came in, and showed Warnock pulling ahead and Ossoff dramatically narrowing his deficit.

“In a word, wow,” King said.

Yet those following any other outlet — from CNN’s cable news rivals MSNBC and Fox News, to election gurus like FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and The New York Times’ Nate Cohn — were not even remotely shocked by the DeKalb county numbers. All other observers, by 11 p.m. ET, believed the Democrats were all but guaranteed to prevail.

The network was called out by many on Twitter for providing misleading coverage:

