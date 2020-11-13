With CNN calling Georgia for Joe Biden, barring some kind of massive 11th-hour twist, the former vice president is projected to win the 2020 election with the same number of electoral college votes as Donald Trump won in 2016 — 306 to 232.

In many, many public appearances and campaign events in the past few years, Trump would fire up the audience by talking about that stunning election night and recounting in detail how he won some key states that shocked the media.

And the president wasn’t alone in talking about that 306 – 232 victory as a landslide:

After CNN called the race on Friday, Brianna Keilar ran a montage of all the times Trump talked about his victory as a landslide and a ‘shellacking,” given how it looks like Biden won with the same exact result.

“We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the electoral college,” Trump said at one point.

Keilar brought up Biden’s win and said, “This is an electoral college landslide by [Trump’s] definition for Joe Biden.”

You can watch above, via CNN

