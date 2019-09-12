CNN contributor David Axelrod praised 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s debate performance, singling it out as “passionate” and “commanding.”

During post-debate panel analysis, Axelrod praised a number of the candidate’s performances but singled out O’Rourke’s performance from the so-called undercard.

“I think Beto had an outstanding night. Passionate, commanding in way he hasn’t been before. It’s as if he’s figured out why he’s in the race,” Axelrod said.

Anchor Anderson Cooper pointed to O’Rourke’s call to seize AK-47s and AR-15s, calling it a “nightmare of anyone who owns an AR-15.”

Axelrod agreed and also pointed out O’Rourke endorsed reparations as an example of O’Rourke holding some controversial stances that may hurt him.

“He was for reparations, that’s a controversial position,” Axelrod said. “I’m not suggesting what happened tonight means he will be president of the United States. But he didn’t look like he belonged on that stage the last debates. Tonight he knew why he was there and performed well.”

Watch above, via CNN.

