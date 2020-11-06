A shaken Stephen Colbert reacted to President Donald Trump’s stunning press conference making baseless claims about the election by calling on Republicans to publicly speak out and denounce his remarks.

Colbert said it was heartbreaking to watch Trump try to “poison American democracy” with “nonsensical stuff about illegal vote dumps and corrupt election officials,” and told viewers, “If you did not know that Joe Biden was getting close to 270, Donald Trump just provided all the proof you will ever need.”

“For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right from the briefing room in the White House — our house, not his — that is devastating. This is heartbreaking for the same reason that I didn’t want him to get Covid… He is the President of the United States. That office should mean something and that office should have some shred of decency,” he said.

He argued that the only way to counter the “stain” Trump just left is for everyone to speak out, including the Republican party, invoking a famous, apocryphal quote attributed to Edmund Burke.

“Republicans have to speak up. All of them. Because for evil to succeed, all that is necessary is for good men to do nothing. So say something right now, Republicans. Not later. Not after you’ve stuck your finger up in the wind or wherever you want to put it. Right now. It’s in your best interest. You only survived this up until now because a lot of voters didn’t want to believe everything that was obvious to so many of us, that Donald Trump is a fascist. And when it comes to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there are not fine people on both sides. So you need to choose: Donald Trump or the American people.”

Upon finding out that Mitch McConnell declined to comment, Colbert said, “Mitch, we heard you loud and clear. You’re okay with this.”

“Americans are going to count something else starting right now. They’re going to count who was willing to speak up against Donald Trump trying to kill democracy. And they’ll count who will stay silent in the face of this desperate attack on the bedrock institution of this truly great nation.”

He also mocked the idea that Democrats secretly tried to steal the election, but not so much that they lost seats in the House and will most likely not be able to take the Senate.

You can watch above, via CBS.

