Senator Cory Booker raised concerns about Joe Biden‘s “fumbling” in a post-debate interview tonight.

Julián Castro got some criticism on the cable networks tonight over his health care swipe at Biden. Amy Klobuchar said it wasn’t “cool” and even felt like a Trump tweet.

Booker was asked about this on CNN tonight and said, “I think we are at a tough point right now, because there’s a lot of people concerned about Joe Biden’s ability to carry the ball all the way across the end line without fumbling. And I think that Castro had really legitimate concerns about can he be someone in a long grueling campaign… and has every right to call out.”

At one point, as he was being asked about Biden’s debate performance, Booker remarked, “There are definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder.”

Over the years, Booker said, he’s listened to Biden speak and “often felt like there were times he is going on or meandering in his speech.”

