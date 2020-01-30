comScore

‘D*ck Move’: Warren Under Fire for Forcing Chief Justice Roberts to Question His Own Legitimacy in Trial

By Joe DePaoloJan 30th, 2020, 10:55 pm

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is coming under bipartisan criticism for forcing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read a question in which she asked if he and Court could lose legitimacy as a result of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Midway through Thursday’s trial session, Warren sent the question for the Democratic House managers — which Roberts had to read aloud.

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?” Roberts said.

The chief justice sat with a quizzical look on his face for several seconds after the question. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) spoke up on behalf of Roberts in response.

“I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice,” Schiff said. “I think the chief justice has presided admirably.”

Nonetheless, some observers found Warren’s question objectionable. Here’s a sampling of the criticism:

