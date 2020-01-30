Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is coming under bipartisan criticism for forcing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to read a question in which she asked if he and Court could lose legitimacy as a result of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Midway through Thursday’s trial session, Warren sent the question for the Democratic House managers — which Roberts had to read aloud.

“At a time when large majorities of Americans have lost faith in government, does the fact that the chief justice is presiding over an impeachment trial in which Republican senators have thus far refused to allow witnesses or evidence contribute to the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice, the Supreme Court, and the Constitution?” Roberts said.

The chief justice sat with a quizzical look on his face for several seconds after the question. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) spoke up on behalf of Roberts in response.

“I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice,” Schiff said. “I think the chief justice has presided admirably.”

Nonetheless, some observers found Warren’s question objectionable. Here’s a sampling of the criticism:

This gambit makes me think better of Roberts and worse of Warren. https://t.co/qvrfXvCX2V — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 31, 2020

If Warren wants to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court to the media, or on the campaign hustings, that’s fine and certainly worthy of political debate. In this context? It’s a dick move. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 31, 2020

I agree with this. The question reflects badly on Warren. The exchange, however, reflects well on Schiff—as well as on Roberts. https://t.co/whvFp76ren — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) January 30, 2020

The fact that Senator Warren submitted this question, and the fact that Chief Justice Roberts read it unflinchingly, highlights how well and dutifully he executes his office, and how poorly and cynically she executes hers. https://t.co/mZJhmgf8nn — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) January 30, 2020

pretty much the only thing i have watched from the dumb impeachment trial that will only ever end one way is the dumb question john roberts read from elizabeth warren and now i wish i had stuck to not watching any of the dumb impeachment trial — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 31, 2020

I’m all for making him squirm when it’s deserved. But Warren’s stunt produced only pointless squirming. The premise of her question was dumb: the Republicans’ maddening defense of POTUS is on them, not on Roberts. https://t.co/cXOFxwA1qO — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 31, 2020

I agree with @DavidAFrench, though it especially pains me so that it is Liz Warren’s question prompting the agreement. https://t.co/9sfq0WzwAJ — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 30, 2020

This is a bizarre question. It’s hard to believe it’s asked in good faith. She knows that Justice Roberts doesn’t have trial judge-type powers over impeachment. Otherwise he could entertain a motion to dismiss the whole case. This is the senate’s proceeding, not his. https://t.co/DSkVk1N2hE — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 30, 2020

I wonder what could have motivated Senator Warren to ask such an outrageous question that unfairly attacked the Chief Justice’s integrity. When you’ve lost Adam Schiff… https://t.co/XSbsItC0XP — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2020

I realize this proceeding is tremendously frustrating, and I wish the Senate held an actual trial as the Constitution provides. But this was just a cheap shot. https://t.co/cpoO4YDmfd — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) January 30, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]