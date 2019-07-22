

Democratic presidential longshot John Hickenlooper is calling on an unlikely ally to help bolster his campaign.

He has asked First Daughter Ivanka Trump for her support.

Ivanka, who once fundraised for the Democratic cause before joining Team Trump, sent out a tweet with the hashtag “#Pledgeto AmericasWorkers.”

In that tweet, she touted that “nominal average hourly earnings are [up] by 5.7%.”

She added: “Let’s keep winning Colorado!”

The Colorado success story…

Since the election:

▪️Nominal average hourly earnings are ⬆️ by 5.7%

▪️Since May, 143,900 NEW jobs have been added

▪️Labor force participation rate is ⬆️

Let’s keep winning Colorado!#PledgetoAmericasWorkers 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 22, 2019

In response, Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, who identifies himself as both a “dreamer and a doer” on his campaign site, noted that he and Ivanka have something in common since he, too, is running on economic success in Colorado.

“Can I count on your support?” he then asked.

Hey @IvankaTrump I'm running for president on our economic success in Colorado. Can I count on your support? — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 22, 2019

Ivanka has not publicly responded.

Hickenlooper is currently polling at less than one percent support.

