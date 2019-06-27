Democratic Candidates Blast Trump Over Child Separation: ‘It is Kidnapping!’

Democratic candidates slammed President Donald Trump’s immigration policy of family separation and child detention during the second round the first 2020 debates, with Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper saying, “It is kidnapping.”

Hickenlooper’s response came just after Senator Kamala Harris’s pointed response, which ripped Trump for orchestrating a border policy that shows little sympathy for the plight of asylum seekers. “I have to say we have to think of this issue in terms of real people,” Harris said. “A mother who pays a coyote to transport her child through their country of origin, through the entire country of Mexico, facing unknown peril to come here, why would that mother do that? I will tell you. Because she has decided for that child to remain where they are is worse. But what does Donald Trump do? He says: ‘Go back to where you came from.'”

Author and activist Marianne Williamson went one step further, blasting the White House’s harsh border detention policy and inhumane conditions. “If you take a lot of children and put them in detainment inflicting trauma upon them, that’s child abuse,” she said. “This is collective child abuse. Both of those things are a crime. If your government does it, that doesn’t make it less of a crime. These are state-sponsored crimes.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

