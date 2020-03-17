Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have begun to impact voting in the 2020 Democratic primary. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pushed for postponement of in-person voting, while primaries in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona are underway.

Elections are happening today in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. I encourage folks to vote by mail or curbside vote if you can. If you vote in person, please wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and stay 6’ from others in line. Learn more: https://t.co/yzZZp4uKFk — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 17, 2020

While Arizona, Florida and Illinois are still voting today, going to the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak is a personal decision and we respect whichever choice voters make. If you do go to the polls, please see CDC guidance on keeping yourself safe: https://t.co/dS8dW76GwH — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 17, 2020

This afternoon, DNC Chair Tom Perez put out a statement saying that going forward, states need to “provide clarity ant not confusion,” criticizing Ohio for creating that very confusion.

Perez’ statement calls on the upcoming states scheduled to hold primaries to “use a variety of critical mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials alike,” especially voting by mail.

He lists other recommendations and says states should be making these changes “instead of moving primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus remains unpredictable.”

Just in: The DNC calls on states with upcoming primaries to NOT RESCHEDULE but instead adopt vote-by-mail and other measures. pic.twitter.com/OXXNUhFZzP — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) March 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]