DNC Calls on Upcoming Primary States to Address Voting Concerns Amid Coronavirus ‘Instead of Moving Primaries’

By Josh FeldmanMar 17th, 2020, 6:13 pm

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus have begun to impact voting in the 2020 Democratic primary. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pushed for postponement of in-person voting, while primaries in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona are underway.

This afternoon, DNC Chair Tom Perez put out a statement saying that going forward, states need to “provide clarity ant not confusion,” criticizing Ohio for creating that very confusion.

Perez’ statement calls on the upcoming states scheduled to hold primaries to “use a variety of critical mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials alike,” especially voting by mail.

He lists other recommendations and says states should be making these changes “instead of moving primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus remains unpredictable.”

