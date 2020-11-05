In an incandescently angry tweet on Thursday evening, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., urged the president to “go to total war” to fight what are, in fact, baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

Twitter immediately flagged the post for its incendiary, implied call for violence, which came amid two days of post-Election Day protests by Trump supporters — some of them armed — at ballot counting sites in Michigan and Arizona.

“The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over his election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long,” Trump Jr. wrote. “It’s time to clean up this mess and stop looking like a banana republic!”

In fact, the ballot counting across the country has been remarkably smooth and free from incidents or actual controversy. Two of the Trump campaign’s efforts to dispute the integrity of the election, in Michigan and Arizona, fell apart when subjected to any scrutiny and demands for real evidence.

After realizing that Twitter had labeled his post as misleading and disabled the ability to retweet it, Trump Jr. retreated into a byzantine logic that demanded investigations should be initiated just to verify that his baseless claims were unsupported by any evidence.

Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist? If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now. Why would they be against finding potential fraud? https://t.co/uJUKMtZ8iZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

