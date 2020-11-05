Another group of Trump surrogates held another baseless press conference alleging voter fraud in a hotly contested presidential election. President Donald Trump is currently hanging onto by a thread. Yesterday’s version saw Pam Bondi, Eric Trump, and Rudy Giuliani doing their thing in Philadelphia, while Thursday say former DNI Ric Grinnell, Matt Schlapp, and others held a similar media event in Nevada.

At issue in these press conferences is the baseless allegation that the general election is being “stolen” from President Trump via the diligent counting of legal absentee and mail-in ballots. Thus far, however, there is zero evidence of large scale voter fraud or malfeasance that would change the election results that currently see former Vice President Joe Biden very close to being named the 46th President of the United States.

After the Nevada press conference ended, which MSNBC was taking live, intrepid reporter Jacob Soboroff hounded Ric Grinnell for evidence supporting the clearly specious claim of fraud. “You haven’t presented any evidence of fraud,” he asked. “Where are the illegitimate ballots?”

Other than Grinnell briefly chiding Soboroff for not asking questions during a press conference (in which Grinnell curiously refused to answer questions), the former DNI fled the MSNBC reporter in the manner of someone who was not prepared to answer basic questions or was possibly uncomfortable with the embarrassing position and eager to flee.

Which you can watch above via MSNBC.

