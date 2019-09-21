Elizabeth Warren Hits House Dems for Not Impeaching Trump: ‘Congress Failed to Act’

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has renewed her call to impeach President Donald Trump over the ongoing whistleblower controversy, now criticizing Congressional leadership.

Warren was speaking in Iowa Saturday when she critiqued Congress and, implicitly, Democratic leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The government tried to investigate those activities. Donald Trump did everything he could to obstruct justice. I read all 448 pages and when I got to the end, I called for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Congress failed to act and now Donald Trump has shown that he believes he is above the law. He has solicited another foreign government to attack our election system,” Warren said.

“It is time for us to call out this illegal behavior and start impeachment proceedings right now,” she continued.

Dissecting the statement on CNN Newsroom, Daily Mail correspondent Francesca Chambers talked about Trump’s response to the controversy involving Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden’s family, and Trump allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian president on the subject in a phone call.

“Moving forward for the White House they’ll going to face some tough questions about what Donald Trump did say in that conversation and why he hasn’t slapped it down and said that he never did that, which is something Rudy Giuliani says Joe Biden should do,” Chambers said.

Watch above, via CNN.

