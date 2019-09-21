Biden’s Claim He Hasn’t Spoken to Son About Ukraine Apparently Conflicts With New Yorker Story

Joe Biden’s claim that he hasn’t spoken with his son about Ukraine during a testy exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy apparently conflicts with a New Yorker story on Hunter Biden, according to Doocy.

According to The New Yorker, Hunter Biden said he spoke with his father about his business in Ukraine “just once.”

“In December, 2015, as Joe Biden prepared to return to Ukraine, his aides braced for renewed scrutiny of Hunter’s relationship with Burisma. Amos Hochstein, the Obama Administration’s special envoy for energy policy, raised the matter with Biden, but did not go so far as to recommend that Hunter leave the board. As Hunter recalled, his father discussed Burisma with him just once: “Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do.’ ””

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told Doocy earlier today.

Fox anchor Eric Shawn spoke with Doocy Saturday afternoon following his exchange with Biden.

“[Biden’s answer] is not consistent entirely with the interview that Hunter Biden gave in July to The New Yorker where they say Hunter recalled his father discussed the Ukraine oil company at the heart of the issue with him ‘just once,'” Doocy said. “So the former vice president says they never talked, his son told The New Yorker a couple of months before this really blew up they did talk once.”

Shawn speculated there would probably be a clarification on the issue and Biden’s answer in the coming weeks.

President Donald Trump is currently facing an ongoing whistleblower controversy over allegations he inappropriately pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Biden’s family.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com