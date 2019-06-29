Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) continued to hit Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his response to a South Bend police officer shooting and killing Eric Logan, asking “where does the buck stop?”

“He’s the mayor of a town where a policy was not followed. Someone is dead. So where does the buck stop? He fired the last chief, and so I’m wondering why wouldn’t he fire this chief,” Swalwell said.

Swalwell appeared on CNN Newsroom with Ana Cabrera Saturday where he continued to criticize Buttigieg for the shooting in South Bend, Indiana where Buttigieg is mayor.

Both men are running for president and briefly faced off during the Thursday debate when Swalwell questioned why Buttigieg didn’t fire the police chief after an officer shot and killed Logan.

“I’ve said I would not give federal funds to any police department unless they had a body camera and unless their police departments look like the communities they patrol,” he continued. “If you talk to African-American communities today, there’s a lot of distrust of the police. We have to be mindful of that and work to build trust with those communities.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com