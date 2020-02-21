Bernie Sanders having a shot at the Democratic presidential nomination has made some people nervous, including former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Blankfein tweeted earlier this month, “if Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he’ll ruin our economy and doesn’t care about our military.”

This week he unloaded a bit more on both Sanders and the Democrats as a whole in an interview with the Financial Times, saying the Vermont senator would be just as “divisive as Trump.”

With respect to Sanders’ proposed wealth tax, Blankfein said, “I don’t like that at all… I don’t like assassination by categorisation. I think it’s un-American. I find that destructive and intemperate. I find that just as subversive of the American character as someone like Trump who denigrates groups of people who he has never met. At least Trump cares about the economy.”

Most notably, when asked who he would pick between Sanders and Trump, Blankfein responded, “I think I might find it harder to vote for Bernie than for Trump.”

Sanders responded in a brief statement saying, “I welcome the hatred of the crooks who destroyed our economy.”

