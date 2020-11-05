Jon Ralston, the famed editor of the Nevada Independent, declared that President Donald Trump has “no path left” for election victory in Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

“Biden is up by 11.4K right now in NV,” Ralston tweeted. “Dems are going to win these mail ballots coming in from Election Day and yesterday — 63K. And they should win them decisively. That leaves 60K provisionals, which have been evenly split.”

“I see no path left for Trump here,” he declared.

Nevada has 6 electoral votes up for grabs. If former Vice President Joe Biden were to capture the state, that would get him to the necessary 270 electoral votes to win the White House — according to the current projections from Fox News and the AP, which both have Biden at 264 electoral votes.

