President Donald Trump issued a bizarre, all-caps official statement on Thursday, continuing to push the baseless conspiracy that Democratic officials are trying to “steal the election.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta took to Twitter to share the statement from the president:

Trump campaign statement in all CAPS from the president pic.twitter.com/Jai14f91i8 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 5, 2020

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win the election!” it reads. “If you count the illegal and late votes, they can steal the election from us!”

The statement comes after the president tweeted “STOP THE COUNT” on Thursday morning, which, if that actually happened immediately, would result in his losing the 2020 election.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump is presumably using the official statement to clarify the order made in his first tweet, as stopping the vote right now would not ultimately help him.

Trump also issued another tweet, which has been flagged as misinformation, claiming that “any vote that came in after election day will not be counted.”

ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump previously demanded that the winner be announced on Election Day despite the fact that results are often not verified on the day.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3rd, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” he said. “I don’t believe that. So we’ll see what happens.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]